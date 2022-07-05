Top crypto prices today 7/5: Matic, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Polkadot jump upto 15%
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-07-05
Crypto markets have witnessed some recovery in the last 24 hours. The global cryptocurrency market cap increased to $914 billion, increasing 5.59 per cent over the day while Bitcoin traded above …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)