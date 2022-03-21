Barring Terra, all top digital tokens were trading lower on Monday. Avalanche and Shiba Inu tumbled 5 per cent each, followed by a 4 per cent fall in Solana. Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin shed 3 per …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Top cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu drop up to 6% - March 21, 2022
- Bitcoin below $41,000, dogecoin, Shiba Inu plunge; Terra surges. Check cryptocurrency prices today - March 20, 2022
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Keep Most Of Last Week’s Gains: Analyst Says Apex Coin Falling Below This Level Can ‘Cause A Lot Of Pain’ - March 20, 2022