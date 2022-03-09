Top cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, Terra, Ethereum zoom up to 14%; Shiba Inu falls
2022-03-09
The global cryptocurrency market cap jumped to $1.77 trillion, adding almost 3 per cent in the last 24 hours. Total cryptocurrency trading volume tumbled more than 8 per cent to $78.95 billion.
