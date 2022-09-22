The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 15 lakh, with a dominance of 39.37 per cent, an increase of 0.12 per cent over the day.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin to hit new Lows this year? Why is Bitcoin dropping once again? - September 21, 2022
- Cryptocurrency price today: Bitcoin at $18,000, Ether down over 6% as crypto markets sink below $ 900 billion - September 21, 2022
- Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 22: Bitcoin down 2%, Polkadot biggest loser - September 21, 2022