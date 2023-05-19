A pseudonymous crypto analyst and trader said on Thursday that the bullish sentiment is once again on the rise for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the flagship crypto.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- BTCM partners with Chain Reaction to develop power-efficient bitcoin-mining hardware - May 19, 2023
- Robert Kennedy Jr. Makes Campaign Debut At Bitcoin 2023: ‘Free Money Is As Important As Free Expression’ - May 19, 2023
- Bitcoin cleans up the environment and helps catch criminals: US Senator Cynthia Lummis - May 19, 2023