Trader of the new bitcoin futures on the gain at the start: ‘Just figuring out its sea legs’

Trading in bitcoin futures has begun on the CBOE. The open has been quiet. At 6:35 PM ET, 341 lots had traded, according to one market maker, with each lot representing one bitcoin. The last print was $16,000, which is a premium to the spot price on the …
