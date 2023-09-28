Bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) remained little changed over the past 24 hours amid tepid price catalysts and fading volumes in both spot and futures markets. The price of bitcoin appeared set to retake …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Trader Says Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Need ‘Chaos’ for Price Growth - September 28, 2023
- Fidelity, BlackRock ETFs will add ‘massive liquidity to the bitcoin markets’ - September 28, 2023
- Co Down company direct to go on trial next year accused of multimillion pound bitcoin fraud - September 28, 2023