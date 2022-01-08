Longtime analyst and trader Peter Brandt says Bitcoin (BTC) has broken out of its parabolic advance. After taking steep price dives on Wednesday and Thursday, BTC is trading at $41,698.72 at time of …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Plunges to $41,000; Analyst Predicts Crypto Will Go Below $20,000 This Year - January 8, 2022
- Trader Who Called Bitcoin’s 2018 Collapse Warns BTC Has Once Again Violated Its Parabolic Advance - January 8, 2022
- Is The Cryptocurrency Market A Too-Good-To-Be-True Scam? A Look At Meme Currencies Like HUH Token And Early Crypto Like Bitcoin - January 8, 2022