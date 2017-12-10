The newest way to bet on bitcoin will be available later on Sunday when futures in the wildly fluctuating cryptocurrency start trading. The first bitcoin future trades are set to kick off at 6 pm local time on a Chicago exchange. Bitcoin is the first, and …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Billionaire Winklevoss Sees Surge of as Much as 20 Fold - December 10, 2017
- Traders brace for bitcoin futures launch after wild week for currency - December 10, 2017
- One Bitcoin Will Rent Any Of These 12 Beautiful Airbnbs For An Entire Year - December 10, 2017