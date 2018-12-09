Traders Cautious as Bitcoin Plunges to a New Yearly Low at $3210: Can it Recover?

On December 7, the Bitcoin price achieved a new yearly low, as the valuation of the crypto market fell by $16 billion within a 24-hour span. Bitcoin (BTC) fell to as low as $3,210 on fiat-to …
