Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund lunch hasn’t met expectations as BTC prices fail to stabilize beyond the $40K mark. While bears dominate the bellwether crypto, the new dog-themed crypto Memeinator (MMTR) continues to make waves with promising presale stages.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Traders losing confidence in Bitcoin’s (BTC) anticipated rally are turning to this memecoin - January 26, 2024
- Largest Bitcoin ETF’s slowing outflows lift some recent crypto gloom - January 26, 2024
- Coinbase, Robinhood: Examining The Impact Of Spot Bitcoin ETFs - January 26, 2024