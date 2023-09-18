The real estate stalwart has racked up debts worth hundreds of billions of dollars, as China’s economy struggles to get going post- COVID. Property accounts for around a quarter of China’s total GDP …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Trending tickers: Bitcoin | Evergrande | SocGen | FedEx - September 18, 2023
- Bitcoin Marks 8th Year of U.S. Commodity Status As Other Cryptos Face SEC Questions - September 18, 2023
- ‘Mind-Bogglingly Massive’—Crypto Suddenly Braced For A Fed Shock That Could Actually Pump The Price Of Bitcoin Ethereum, BNB And XRP - September 18, 2023