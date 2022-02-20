Troika IO, a Troika Media Group’s subsidiary, is using the Bitcoin ledger to secure its non-fungible tokens (NFTs) backed by luxury brands. The publicly listed company is offering luxury brands the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Troika IO sets up Bitcoin NFTs - February 20, 2022
- Bitcoin bulls get pushed against monthly pivot, but $50,000 is still on the card for next week - February 20, 2022
- The Macro Moment Hits: Central Banks, Interest Rates and Bitcoin - February 20, 2022