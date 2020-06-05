Trump’s Newly Planned Mammoth $1T Stimulus May Trigger Record Bitcoin Bull Market
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2020-06-05
Hopes for an aggressive V-shape recovery may boost the prospect of a new Bitcoin bull market in the coming weeks. According to Bloomberg, the Trump administration anticipates another trillion dollar …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)