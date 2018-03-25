Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says bitcoin will eventually be the single global currency: Report

Dorsey told the U.K.’s Sunday Times newspaper that bitcoin would likely become the single global currency within 10 years, “but it could go faster.” Square’s Cash app recently started letting people buy and sell bitcoin. Dorsey, a personal investor in …
