Dorsey told the U.K.’s Sunday Times newspaper that bitcoin would likely become the single global currency within 10 years, “but it could go faster.” Square’s Cash app recently started letting people buy and sell bitcoin. Dorsey, a personal investor in …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says bitcoin will eventually be the single global currency - March 25, 2018
- Best Bitcoin miners - March 25, 2018
- Bitcoin Could Be Valued At $30,000 By End of Year - March 25, 2018