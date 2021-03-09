The first-ever Tweet, posted in 2006, is up for auction to benefit Giving Directly. Bidding for the NFT is currently at $2.5 million.
Read Full Story
- Bitcoin Balances on Exchanges Are Draining, Leading Platforms See $10 Billion in BTC Withdrawn in 4 Months - March 9, 2021
- Bill Gates Sounds Alarm On Bitcoin’s Energy Consumption–Here’s Why Crypto Is Bad For Climate Change - March 9, 2021
- Twitter CEO says he’ll convert what he earns from auctioning off the first-ever tweet into bitcoin and donate the proceeds to charity - March 9, 2021