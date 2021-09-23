Twitter enables tipping with Bitcoin, plans to let users authenticate NFTs

Twitter Twitter is turning on the ability to ask for tips in Bitcoin through its app, making it the first major social network to embrace the cryptocurrency as a method of payment. The company also …
