Graham Ivan Clark, the 17-year-old “mastermind” behind the massive Twitter breach that compromised high-profile accounts, like those belonging to Joe Biden and Elon Musk, got caught stealing hundreds …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Twitter hacker was previously caught stealing a fortune in Bitcoin - August 3, 2020
- Twitter Hacker Owns $3.4M in Bitcoin, Court Sets Bail at $725K - August 3, 2020
- Alleged 17-year-old Twitter hacker has more than $3 million worth of bitcoin assets - August 3, 2020