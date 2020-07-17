Twitter has said it thinks around 130 accounts were targeted by hackers in an incident that led to the accounts The post Twitter says around 130 people targeted in hack and bitcoin scam appeared first …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Twitter says around 130 people targeted in hack and bitcoin scam - July 17, 2020
- Twitter says 130 accounts targeted as part of bitcoin scam - July 17, 2020
- Despite Rumors, Piers Morgan’s ‘Announcement’ Isn’t Bitcoin-Related - July 16, 2020