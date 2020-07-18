Twitter says up to 8 accounts had all their data downloaded during its giant hack suggesting the hackers were after more than just Bitcoin

Hijacking these accounts, the hackers tweeted out a Bitcoin scam, asking followers to send Bitcoin to a specific wallet address and promising to send back double the amount. Twitter said on Friday …
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
