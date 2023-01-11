Twitter users hammered the high prices of eggs in the last few days as one deemed them a “luxury item” and posted photos of prices displayed in their local stores.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Twitter users declare eggs a ‘luxury item’ as prices soar: ‘The new bitcoin’ - January 11, 2023
- Dutch Bitcoin Exchange Bitvavo Says DCG’s Payback Plan ‘Not Acceptable’ - January 11, 2023
- Nearly Half Of All Bitcoin Hasn’t Moved An Inch In 2 Years: Ark Invest Pegs This Level As Strongest Support - January 11, 2023