New York federal prosecutors charged two men with running a phony bitcoin brokerage service that duped victims of $5 million. As alleged in a criminal complaint unsealed Monday, former fugitive Randy …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- World’s largest banks lost 3x Bitcoin’s market cap during the pandemic - September 14, 2020
- Two Charged With Duping Investors Out of $5M With Bogus Bitcoin-Buying Brokerage - September 14, 2020
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Passes $10.7K; Ethereum Gas Usage Hits Record September Highs - September 14, 2020