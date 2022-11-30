Bitcoin and ethereum have come under severe pressure this year as the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates to levels not seen for over a
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Two Huge Fed Earthquakes Could Be About To Cause Bitcoin And Ethereum Price Chaos - November 30, 2022
- Bitcoin ‘rarely’ used for legal transactions, on ‘road to irrelevance’, say European Central Bank officials - November 30, 2022
- Bitcoin’s ‘artificially induced last gasp before the road to irrelevance’ - November 30, 2022