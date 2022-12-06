The RSI indicates bitcoin is fairly valued and may be of greatest interest for traders seeking quick gains. The MVRV ratio implies prices are cheap and more pertinent for investors looking longer term.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Two Technical Bitcoin Indicators Diverge; Each Has Value Depending on Investors’ Timelines - December 6, 2022
- Bitcoin registra menor rendimiento que S&P 500 debido a que las acciones superaron a los indicadores fundamentales - December 6, 2022
- Great News: Bitcoin Is Miles Ahead Of Central Bank Digital Currencies - December 6, 2022