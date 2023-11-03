Almost two years after reaching all-time highs in value, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have faded from prominence in Canadian politics. They also no longer appear on the public asset disclosure forms of several members of Parliament — including …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Two years after peak crypto, Bitcoin has faded from the political conversation - November 3, 2023
- Coinbase’s ‘Existential Overhang’ Is Being Obscured by Bitcoin ETF Frenzy - November 3, 2023
- ‘Santa Rally’ Could Spark Bitcoin to $56K by Year-End; PayPal Faces SEC Scrutiny - November 2, 2023