Craig Wright has for eight years claimed he was the man behind “Satoshi Nakamoto,” the mysterious pseudonym masking the identity of the creator of bitcoin.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- U.K. high court rules Australian computer scientist is not bitcoin founder “Satoshi Nakamoto” - March 14, 2024
- MicroStrategy plans second convertible debt offering this month to buy more bitcoin - March 14, 2024
- Short sellers have lost $3.3 billion betting against MicroStrategy this year as bitcoin’s record streak has sent shares spiking 180% - March 14, 2024