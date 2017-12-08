Proposed changes in the U.K. to bring virtual currencies under existing anti-money-laundering regulations could force more transparency on bitcoin users, though big operators already require it, experts say. A U.K. official said to parliament in November …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- After a wild week, bitcoin is finally falling - December 8, 2017
- Latin America’s Wealthy Families Are Buying Up Bitcoin - December 8, 2017
- U.K. Money Laundering Proposal Seeks Bitcoin Transparency - December 8, 2017