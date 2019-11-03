Notably, Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) states that it generally considers cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin as neither currency nor “stock or marketable securities,” which largely …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitfinex Crypto Exchange Moves $1.5M of Stablecoin to Bitcoin Sidechain - November 3, 2019
- Ron Paul now owns a gold plated Bitcoin wallet - November 3, 2019
- U.K. updates crypto taxation guidance, stressing that crypto like bitcoin are neither currency nor securities - November 3, 2019