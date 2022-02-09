The FBI arrested a husband and wife on Tuesday morning, alleging they conspired to launder cryptocurrency stolen from the 2016 hack of virtual currency exchange Bitfinex, and said law enforcement has …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Accuses Couple of Laundering $4.5 Billion in Bitcoin Tied to 2016 Hack - February 8, 2022
- This Is the Couple Charged With Laundering Billions in Stolen Bitcoin - February 8, 2022
- New York hipster couple charged in billion-dollar bitcoin heist were ‘serial entrepreneurs’ who used startups to launder money, prosecutors say - February 8, 2022