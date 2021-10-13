The United States has overtaken China to account for the largest share of the world’s bitcoin mining, data published on Wednesday by the U.K.’s Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance showed. Chinese …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- U.S. becomes largest bitcoin mining center following China ban - October 13, 2021
- ARK Invest To Buy Canadian Bitcoin ETFs Instead of Waiting for SEC - October 13, 2021
- Bitcoin of America is Working to Solve the Gender Problem in the Cryptocurrency Industry - October 13, 2021