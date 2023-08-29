Federal judges ruled Tuesday the Securities and Exchange Commission was wrong to dismiss asset manager Grayscale’s application to open a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), causing digital assets to tack on more than $50 billion amid enthusiasm …
