Bitcoin and cryptocurrency has struggled to catch up to the traditional financial system’s digital ease of use. Online banking, mobile apps and new digital international transfer systems have pushed …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Crypto Exchange Coinbase Is Working On Some Exciting New Bitcoin Tech - December 28, 2019
- The 2010s in Bitcoin: The Year 2012 - December 27, 2019
- Stocks continue to trade at all-time highs, Bitcoin and gold dip - December 27, 2019