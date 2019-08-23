The U.S. government is paying close attention to illegal activity associated with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. And the government’s “blacklisting” of blockchain addresses associated …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- U.S. government’s blacklisting of Bitcoin addresses is just getting started - August 23, 2019
- Police to sell hacker’s $1.1 million Bitcoin stash to compensate victims - August 23, 2019
- Bitcoin retakes $10,400 as traders put up long positions - August 23, 2019