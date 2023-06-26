Grayscale earns around $380 million in annualized fees despite its GBTC product being inefficient, illiquid and trading at a discount, the report said.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Has Room for a Compliant Crypto ETF to Grow Market Share as a Bitcoin On-Ramp: Bernstein - June 26, 2023
- Bomb threats demanding ransom payments are a new headache for retailers including Walmart, Kroger and Whole Foods, report says - June 26, 2023
- How Much Will Bitcoin Be Worth In 2025? BTC Bulls Market Impacts Caged Beasts & PepeCoin - June 26, 2023