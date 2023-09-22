U.S. national debt passed a historic milestone, diminishing the dollar’s purchasing power and showcasing bitcoin as an alternative.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- U.S. national debt tops $33 billion for first time, making case for bitcoin - September 22, 2023
- Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Trade Muted In Wake Of Fed Decision: A Look At The Crypto’s Into The Weekend - September 22, 2023
- Bitcoin rises, posting its third week of back-to-back gains: CNBC Crypto World - September 22, 2023