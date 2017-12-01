U.S. regulator to allow CME, CBOE to list bitcoin futures

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. derivatives regulator said on Friday it would allow CME Group Inc (CME.O) and CBOE Global Markets Inc (CBOE.O) to list bitcoin futures, after the rival bourses showed their proposed contracts and trading arrangements met …
