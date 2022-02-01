U.S. SEC delays decision on listing of Bitwise spot bitcoin ETF

(Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Tuesday it had not reached any conclusion on an NYSE Arca application to list a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) by Bitwise …
