The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday rejected rule changes that would have allowed the listing and trading of the VanEck bitcoin exchange traded fund (ETF). In March, the Cboe …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Utah Man Allegedly Paid Hitmen Bitcoin to Kill Two People Amid Custody Battle - November 12, 2021
- U.S. SEC disapproves proposed rule to list, trade shares of VanEck bitcoin trust - November 12, 2021
- SEC Rejects Bitcoin ETF, Showing It Still Opposes Spot Listing - November 12, 2021