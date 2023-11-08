The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has opened talks with Grayscale Investments on the details of the company’s application to convert its trust product GBTC to a spot bitcoin exchange traded product (ETF), according to a person familiar with …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- U.S. SEC Said to Open Talks with Grayscale on Spot Bitcoin ETF Push - November 8, 2023
- Window for approval of 12 spot bitcoin ETFs opening until mid-November - November 8, 2023
- Robinhood: bitcoin price rally is no salve for trading woes - November 8, 2023