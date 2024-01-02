Hassan Ahmed, country director for Singapore at Coinbase, says it’s a “structural market change for this asset class.” …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Crosses $45K On First Day Of 2024, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike As Well: Analyst Says It’s ‘A Great Year’ - January 1, 2024
- U.S. spot bitcoin ETF is ‘as big a deal as people are making it out to be,’ Coinbase says - January 1, 2024
- Dollar starts 2024 on firm footing, bitcoin surpasses $45,000 - January 1, 2024