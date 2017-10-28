As UBS continues its exploration into blockchain technology, the financial institution’s (FI) CEO Sergio Ermotti told reporters at CNBC his views on the tool. Reports on Friday (Oct. 27) highlighted Ermotti’s remarks on blockchain, as the CEO explained …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- UBS CEO More Interested In Blockchain Than Bitcoin - October 28, 2017
- Where to Trade Bitcoin? Brokerage Apps Move In Amid Market Boom - October 28, 2017
- The largest options exchange in the US is moving in on a $1.6 billion bitcoin opportunity (CBOE) - October 28, 2017