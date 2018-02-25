The UK Treasury select committee is launching an inquiry into cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, and its underlying technology blockchain, it announced yesterday. The probe will look at the benefits and risks associated with cryptocurrencies, as well as …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- UK MPs are launching an inquiry into bitcoin and blockchain - February 25, 2018
- Why Ethereum weathered the cryptocurrency downturn better than Bitcoin - February 24, 2018
- Chinese Bitcoin Mining Firm Bitmain Made $3 to $4 Billion in Profits Last Year, Says Analyst - February 24, 2018