Ukrainian officials are directly soliciting cryptocurrency donations, adding to crowdfunding efforts that have raised more than $5 million in Bitcoin, Ether and other tokens since Friday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Could be Subject to “Whims” of Global Macro Developments, Geopolitics For Now: Report - February 27, 2022
- Smart Bitcoin Investments Is Educating Investors About The Best Methods For Buying Bitcoin Using A Bank Account - February 27, 2022
- Ukraine gets cryptocurrency donations after invasion by Russia; $5 mn in Bitcoin, Ether received - February 27, 2022