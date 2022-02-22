Ukraine-Russia Crisis Could Sink Bitcoin to $30,000

Bitcoin was falling Tuesday amid the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine that analysts said could push the world’s most traded cryptocurrency below $30,000. Russian President Vladimir Putin …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Struggles to Break $38,000 Level - February 22, 2022
- Why El Salvador’s Wild Bitcoin Experiment Might Just Work - February 22, 2022
- “Crypto Bowl” Sees Bitcoin Blast to Prominence in Super Bowl LVI - February 22, 2022