Facebook on Tuesday is widely expected to release a white paper that explains how its upcoming Bitcoin rival, tentatively called Libra, will work. Libra won’t actually be available for users …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Unless Facebook can gain our trust, we’re not interested in its Bitcoin rival - June 17, 2019
- Bitcoin hit $9,300, its highest level in 13 months - June 17, 2019
- Bitcoin Price Analysis: Bitcoin Breakout Could See Small Pullback - June 17, 2019