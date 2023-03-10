On February 18, 2023, a new world record for peer-to-peer (P2P) bitcoin transactions was established using the Lightning Network. The Praia Bitcoin experiment, a Brazilian nonprofit social project, was able to perform 71 P2P bitcoin transactions in just 3 …
