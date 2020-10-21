Unpopular Opinion: Why PayPal Enabling Bitcoin Purchases Isn’t All Positive

PayPal supporting Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies undoubtedly buoy the image of the sector and the asset class. But PayPal’s integration of crypto assets comes with a catch.
