‘Unprecedented’ Institutional Demand for Bitcoin: Bitgo’s Custodied Assets Top $16 Billion, No Paypal Deal

Bitgo’s assets under custody have surpassed $16 billion. The company says it is seeing “unprecedented interest from institutional investors,” resulting from the economic impact of the coronavirus …
