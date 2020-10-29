Bitcoin (BTC) price has had a tremendous month as the price rallied from $10,500 to $13,800. However, in recent days, momentum is slowing amid rising coronavirus fears. Bitcoin’s price dropped from …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Up or down? These Bitcoin price levels hint at the next move from $13K - October 29, 2020
- First Mover: Bitcoin Falls as COVID-19 Surges, ECB’s Lagarde Steps Up, US GDP Hits 33% - October 29, 2020
- Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch As Bitcoin Prices Surge - October 29, 2020